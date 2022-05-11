Tourmaline Oil (TOU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU):

5/5/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

5/5/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25.

4/18/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

4/14/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$62.50.

3/25/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$28.02 and a 12-month high of C$74.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 8.6099994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,446,115.40. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,342 shares of company stock valued at $961,842.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

