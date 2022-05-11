TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 9,700 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $17,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,934,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $23,493.86.

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.