Traders Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.50. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 27.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $11,118,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

