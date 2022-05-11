Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of COOK opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Traeger has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

