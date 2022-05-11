TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAC. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.09.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in TransAlta by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 63,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

