TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $4,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TransAlta by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 63,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in TransAlta by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

