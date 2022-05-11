TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $721.94.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $566.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $540.28 and a twelve month high of $688.03.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.