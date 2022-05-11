TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $566.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $540.28 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

