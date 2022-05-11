TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.62) to GBX 465 ($5.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.50) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

TGL opened at GBX 323 ($3.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £235.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 307.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.04.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

