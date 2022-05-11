Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 million. Trevena reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $5.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $9.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $25.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

TRVN opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.