Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
