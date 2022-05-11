Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $412.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $412.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.87 million and the highest is $421.90 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

