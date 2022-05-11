Triumph Group (TGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Triumph Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TGI opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,694,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,646,000 after buying an additional 137,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

