TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.57).

TTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £294.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.40. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 164.28 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.50), for a total value of £76,125 ($93,854.03). Also, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($97,893.02).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

