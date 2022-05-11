TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.57).
TTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £294.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.40. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 164.28 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In related news, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.50), for a total value of £76,125 ($93,854.03). Also, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($97,893.02).
About TT Electronics (Get Rating)
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
