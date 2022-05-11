Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWO. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

