United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ UNFI opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
