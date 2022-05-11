United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

