United Parcel Service (UPS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $263.00 to $226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $218.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $204.00 to $199.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $218.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $249.00 to $217.00.

4/26/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2022 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $232.00.

4/8/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $229.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – United Parcel Service had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

3/31/2022 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.22 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37.

Get United Parcel Service Inc alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.