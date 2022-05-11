Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

