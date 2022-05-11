VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGY. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

EGY opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $339.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.78.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

In other news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

