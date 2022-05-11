Valero Energy (VLO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $106.00 to $116.00.

4/27/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $120.00.

4/26/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $117.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The company’s Gulf coast presence helped it to expand export volumes over the past years and gain from high distillate margins.Through the December-end quarter, the company returned $401 million to stockholders as dividend payments. Moreover, the company is expected to capitalize on the increasing demand for distillate fuel. However, high debt level can affect the company’s financial flexibility. Valero has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing expenses, adversely affecting the income. Also, uncertainty in the refining business is making its near-term outlook gloomy. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/15/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

