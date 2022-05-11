Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Virginia Boulet Purchases 40,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Virginia Boulet bought 50,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $328.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 69.35%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

