Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to post $668.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $684.58 million and the lowest is $647.37 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $567.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Venator Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the period.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.