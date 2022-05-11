Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,129.00, a PEG ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.80. Vertex has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

