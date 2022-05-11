Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Via Renewables from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

VIA opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III acquired 4,000 shares of Via Renewables stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $47,862. Corporate insiders own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Via Renewables by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 22.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

