Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,601.11 ($32.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.73) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,835.78). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($65,348.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,324 shares of company stock worth $6,305,472 over the last 90 days.

LON VCT opened at GBX 1,616.42 ($19.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,830.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,101.28. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($19.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($33.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

