Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 14,541 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,001,407.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.