Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
