Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) VP Dylan Scott Ramsey Sells 8,422 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

