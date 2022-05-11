Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK. “

COCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

