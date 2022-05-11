VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNRX stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.65. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

