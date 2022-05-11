VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
VNRX stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.65. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
About VolitionRx (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.