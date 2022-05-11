W. R. Berkley (WRB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.33 to $83.00.

4/25/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.67 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $44.67. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $75.00.

4/6/2022 – W. R. Berkley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. Shares of W.R. Berkley have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to catastrophe loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

3/31/2022 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

