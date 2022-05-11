Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
