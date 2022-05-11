Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE HCC opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.