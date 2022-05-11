Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.43. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

