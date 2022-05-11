Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.76) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.76) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 64 ($0.79).

3/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 44 ($0.54) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 45 ($0.55).

3/29/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/15/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.69). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 43.04 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.46. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($289,730.00). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($167,100.04).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.