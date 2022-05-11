Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 52 ($0.64) price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.76) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/20/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.76) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 64 ($0.79).
- 3/30/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 44 ($0.54) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 45 ($0.55).
- 3/29/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/15/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/14/2022 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.69). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 43.04 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.46. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
