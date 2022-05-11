Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kellogg (K)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kellogg (NYSE: K) recently:
- 5/9/2022 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/9/2022 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $69.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $83.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Kellogg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Kellogg is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Kellogg is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:K opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
