Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kellogg (K)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kellogg (NYSE: K) recently:

5/9/2022 – Kellogg was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $69.00.

5/6/2022 – Kellogg had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $83.00.

5/3/2022 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

4/25/2022 – Kellogg was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

4/13/2022 – Kellogg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Kellogg is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Kellogg is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:K opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

