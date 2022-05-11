Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) recently:
- 5/7/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “
- 4/29/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/29/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97).
- 4/23/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/12/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/6/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Smith & Nephew is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/15/2022 – Smith & Nephew is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
SNN stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
