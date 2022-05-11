Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) recently:

5/7/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

4/29/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

4/29/2022 – Smith & Nephew had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97).

4/23/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

4/12/2022 – Smith & Nephew was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

4/6/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

3/31/2022 – Smith & Nephew is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Smith & Nephew was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

3/15/2022 – Smith & Nephew is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNN stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Smith & Nephew plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $31,930,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.