Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently:

5/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($50.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,650 ($45.00) to GBX 3,800 ($46.85). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($40.69) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/24/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($46.85) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,600 ($56.71) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($39.45) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($51.78) to GBX 3,800 ($46.85). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($56.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,130 ($50.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($49.32) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,200 ($39.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($40.69) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,674.50 ($45.30) on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,494.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,742.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

Get Unilever PLC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($46.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($185,575.14). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,579.95).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.