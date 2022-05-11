Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (K)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE: K) recently:

4/27/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

4/22/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$12.00.

4/21/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

4/12/2022 – Kinross Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a C$7.65 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.25. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

