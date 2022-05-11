Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Southern (SO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southern (NYSE: SO):

4/26/2022 – Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Southern is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Southern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SO opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

