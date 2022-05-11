West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $758.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to announce $758.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $723.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $296.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.85 and a 200 day moving average of $400.96. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $289.31 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

