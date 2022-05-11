Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Bryan K. Segedi Acquires 150 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WAL opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $73.08 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

