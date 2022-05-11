Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
