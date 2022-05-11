Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.