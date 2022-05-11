Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$350.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total value of C$58,751.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,551,976.99. Insiders sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933 over the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.