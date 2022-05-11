Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.88.

WLL stock opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 943.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2,800.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

