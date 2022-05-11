Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $438.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after buying an additional 124,727 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

