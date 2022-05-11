Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.47 Million

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to report sales of $724.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.30 million to $759.30 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $148.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 388.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

