Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.40). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,201.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.