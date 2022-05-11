Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.38 Million

Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $805.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.50 million to $808.33 million. Match Group posted sales of $707.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

