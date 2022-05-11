Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the highest is $7.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $6.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $26.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $28.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG stock opened at $107.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

