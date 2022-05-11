Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

