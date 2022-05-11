Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $312.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.80 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $280.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

